Joe Walsh: Trump ‘Clear and Present Danger’ — ‘Madness’ to Keep ‘That Child’ in WH

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” former Rep. Joe Walsh, who is mounting a 2020 Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump, said the president was a “clear and present danger,” to the country.

Walsh said, “He’s put his own interest ahead of the country’s interest. Like a 5-year-old child, he did not want what Russia did to come out because he didn’t want anything to take away from his election. He’s done that at every turn. We were attacked.”

He continued, “This guy is a clear and present danger. Nicolle, maybe I’m a flawed candidate, I probably am, but my God, no one else has stood up. This is madness that anybody is even thinking of keeping that child in the White House.”

