Karl Rove: Political Mistake for Trump to Invite Putin to Next G7

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove said it would be a mistake for President Donald Trump to invite the President of Russia Vladimir Putin to next year’s G7 summit.

Rove said, “The G8 tossed them out and made themselves into the G7 because he violated international norms and invaded his neighbor and stole territory. Granted, it’s a problem. I hear the President when he says, ‘We were talking about a lot of things that concerned Russia, and they weren’t here, and now we’re going to have to talk to them outside our club, if you will, of G7.'”

He added, “On the other hand I think it would be terrible for the president politically to invite them next year, particularly if it’s at his club in Doral, to come to the G7 and make it the G8 again over, first of all, the opposition of his partners. Second of all, in the middle of a presidential election year. This is a controversy. The President does not need to be defending Vladimir Putin in 2000, particularly over being ejected from the G8 over his invasion and illegal usurpation of Crimea. He just doesn’t need it in the middle of a presidential election

