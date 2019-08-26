Moulton Warns Dem Candidates to Not Go Too Far Left — ‘Going to Be Very Hard to Win in the Swing Districts’

On the heels of dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, former presidential candidate Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) on Monday advised the remaining presidential candidates to not wander too far to the left.

Moulton warned that such a shift would make it hard for Democrats to win swing districts and swing states because “most Americans” do not want far-left programs like Medicare for All.

If we’re going to be the majority party, we need to have the majority of views,” Moulton told CNN “New Day” host John Berman. “I don’t have any problem with people who want to advocate for Medicare for All and make that case, but if we choose a nominee who’s focused on these kinds of programs it’s going to be very hard to win in the swing districts, the swing states that we need to get.”

Berman pushed Moulton to endorse Biden, the only one of the “three-way race” who is not considered far-left, but the Massachusetts representative declined.

“I’m not going to make an endorsement right now,” he declared. “Joe Biden has always been a mentor and a friend of mine. I think he’d make a fantastic president. You know, there are other great candidates in this as well. I don’t think it’s a good thing that it’s become a three-way race early in the process.”

