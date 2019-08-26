Scarborough: Trump Has ‘Itchy’ Nuke Finger

Monday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski reacted to the Axios report that President Donald Trump has suggested multiple times using nuclear bombs to stop hurricanes from hitting the United States.

Scarborough warned Trump has had an “itchy finger” since his candidacy when it comes to nukes, while Brzezinski said Trump just wants a way to use nuclear weapons.

“Mika, remember when we had warned everybody in I think it was July or August of the election year, 2016, that foreign policy people had gone in to talk to then-candidate Trump, and his solution to Iran was why can’t we use nuclear weapons against Iran — North Korea? Why can’t we use nuclear weapons against North Korea and just generally asking, being very frustrated, asking his foreign policy experts, ‘Well, if we had built all of the nuclear weapons, why can’t we use them?’ So now I guess –,” stated Scarborough before being cut off.

“He just wants a way to use them,” Brzezinski interrupted, adding, “Axios writes –”

“Itchy finger,” Scarborough continued.

