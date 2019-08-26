A trio of armed robbers allegedly held up a jewelry store in Manhattan’s Diamond District on a Sunday afternoon, according to video footage of the incident.

The surveillance video taken from inside Midtown’s Avianne and Co. shows two men tossing a duffel bag, tying up the workers in a back room, and ransacking the shop.

Police say the hat-wearing bandits posed as customers before walking into the 47th Street store and grabbing the diamond-studded watches and chains featured in the display cases.

The New York Daily News reported that the gunmen tied up store workers with duct tape and zip ties before looting the store.

The thieves then fled the scene on foot down Fifth Avenue, police said.

It is not known as of Monday exactly how much the robbers took from the store. Police say that one gunman wearing a fedora hat wore a suit while another robber dressed in all black, sporting a red and black bandanna.

The third robber was described as a “heavy-set” man, police said.

Avianne and Co. advertises itself as a “celebrity jeweler” that sells pieces to hip-hop heavyweights such as Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, the New York Post reported.