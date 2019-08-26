Washington Post’s Rubin: We Have to ‘Burn Down the Republican Party’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin called for the shunning and shaming of the supporters of President Donald Trump, which she argued was part of a plan to “burn down” the GOP and start from new.

“It’s not only that Trump has to lose, but that all his enablers have to lose,” she said. “We have to collectively, in essence, burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them because if there are survivors — if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again. They will take this as confirmation that, ‘Hey, it just pays to ride the wave — look at me, I’ve made it through.’ Up and down the ticket — federal, state and local offices — the country has to repudiate this.”

