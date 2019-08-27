Beto: America to Blame for Guatemala’s Drought

While speaking Monday at a town hall in Charleston, S.C., 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke blamed Americans for the “one of the greatest droughts” ever recorded in Guatemala.

The former Texas congressman also told people at the event that America’s war on drugs is “somewhat to blame” for the violence in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

“Work with the people of Honduras, and Guatemala, and El Salvador, reduce violence in their home communities, violence which we are somewhat to blame for – the civil wars we’ve been involved in, the drug trade that we facilitated, the war on drugs that has militarized and hollowed out their civic institutions in their home countries,” O’Rourke said as he told the crowd how they would “rewrite our country’s immigration laws in our own image.”

He continued, “And Guatemala, suffering one of the greatest droughts in their recorded history, caused not be God nor by mother nature, but by you and me and all of us and our emissions and our excesses and our inaction in the face of the facts, and the science, and the truth.”

