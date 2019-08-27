Dem Rep. Gallego: Macron Defended America’s Interests Better Than Trump Did

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) criticized President Trump’s push to readmit Russia into the G7 and stated that French President Emmanuel Macron did a better job defending America’s interests than Trump did.

Gallego said, “This is just another embarrassment on the world stage, when you have the president of France actually defending [America’s] interests better than the president of the United States. This country, Russia, has consistently been interfering in our elections. They still have not stopped. They’re bad world actors, poisoning citizens in other countries, invading other sovereign countries. We cannot allow them to be treated as if they’re some normal state. They’re a pariah state, and they should be treated as such. And the president is not really fulfilling his role as the leader of the free world by trying to encourage the acceptance of this type of thuggish kind of foreign policy that Putin has.”

