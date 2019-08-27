Graham: Price of Standing Up to China Is a Lot Less Than Just Giving in to China

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) defend President Donald Trump’s trade policy regarding China.

The South Carolina Republican U.S. Senator warned host Neil Cavuto that the price of giving in would be much higher than sticking it out and waiting for a better result.

“I think the president knows that if you surrender to China’s cheating, it will devastate our economy and the world economy over time,” he said. “So, the price of standing up to China, I think, is a lot less than just giving in to China. The tariffs are a tool. Nobody likes it as policy, but I don’t see how you make China change their behavior until there’s a consequence to what they’re doing. That’s why we have the tariffs.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor