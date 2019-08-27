Graham Warns on Leaving Afghanistan: ‘There Will Be Another 9/11 if We Pull the Plug’

Tuesday on “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) issued a warning about the United States withdrawing from Afghanistan.

Graham applauded Trump’s efforts to lower the cost of the war in Afghanistan, but said pulling troops out will result in radical Islamic terrorists carrying out “another 9/11” on the United States.

“They will hit us if we leave,” Graham cautioned. “I’m telling the president, I applaud you for trying to lower the cost. You’ve done a good job of [putting a hurting on the] Taliban. You can’t trust the Taliban to take care of ISIS and Al Qaeda. There is no substitute for American forces in Afghanistan to protect the American homeland from radical Islam. There will be another 9/11 if we pull the plug. If you don’t believe me, ask the generals in the intelligence community.”

Graham added that troops should be in Afghanistan until the “threat is alleviated.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent