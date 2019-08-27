MSNBC Guest: ‘Delusional,’ ‘Unstable’ Trump Is Going to Take Down the GOP

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” guest Danielle Moodie-Mills said President Donald Trump has become so “delusional” that he will “take down the Republican Party.”

Moodie-Mills said, “The reality is that Trump has lied himself into the White House. He has lied himself into the situation, and there’s only so long you can keep something going before it begins to unravel. What he told us is that he was a businessman that he was the art of the deal, that he could do no wrong and what we know is that since he’s been in office, that we have started to trend downward. So the trade war that he is doing right now with China, it is hurting the very people he said he was going into the White House to help and that is problematic because there’s only so much pain according to Lindsey Graham that people are willing to take.”

Discussing Trump saying China called to restart trade talks, Moodie-Mills said, “He is absolutely delusional. You heard Mnuchin had to walk back that statement where he said he got a call from China and said, ‘Oh, we’re in discussions.’ Which I guess could be emails or text messages but the idea is that the president has created this crazy reality, this alternate universe that he is living in where facts don’t matter and the statements that he’s making, no one can verify and the idea is that he continues to do this and he’s pushing us further and further into this trade war by trying to puff out his chest at the G7 and saying, I’m in talks with China. No, you’re not. Like no one is verifying this and the fact is is that we need to continue to call it out because it does look like he’s incredibly unstable.”

She added, “He’s going to take down the Republican Party with him, and they need to be very concerned about that. Those people who keep having conversations in private that we keep hearing about in reports, oh, we’ve talked to some Republicans in private, and they really disagree with the president on immigration, on climate change, on all of these things but nobody is saying it publicly and, frankly, the American public Mitch McConnell is the reason why we don’t have sensible gun reform. Why we don’t have a lot of things that we could because the House has passed over 140 pieces of legislation that have died on arrival at the Senate because of Mitch McConnell, so between Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump will bring down this party and need to figure out whether or not they want to remain in power, or they want to rebuild themselves post-Trump.”

