MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Trump Is ‘America’s Mad King George’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace called President Donald Trump “America’s mad King George,” a name she fashioned based on the president’s actions at the G7 summit.

Wallace said, “America’s mad King George woke up to devastating reviews this mourning of his latest turn on the world stage at the G7 summit and stinging rebuke from a front runner to replace him in 2020. All of this on growing signs of his policy schizophrenia on trade with China may be plunging the world into a global world economic crisis.”

She continued, “You just raised what’s become the central question of the entire Trump presidency. Why did so many of them tell so many lies about Russia? I know, we all know Robert Mueller took a long time to decide whether a chargeable criminal conspiracy had conspired. If you go back to Andrew McCabe’s sort of evidence he looked at before he opened a full field investigation into Donald Trump and this question of collusion with Donald Trump and Russia, it was exactly, precisely the kind of conduct you just described Donald Trump engaging in at this summit. The cherry on top of the sundae was the elaborate lie he told about President Obama, this easily disprovable lie about why Russia had been kicked out of the G8.”

She added, “It’s not even Putin friendly at this point anymore, it’s doing Putin’s bidding. We have from our president advocating more ferociously, aggressively, brazenly for Putin’s political standing on the world stage more than America’s.”

She concluded, “We now know Donald Trump advocating more aggressively for Vladamir Putin. We know his body of statements about how we’re killers, too. There’s nothing extraordinary about Putin killing dissidents. Why isn’t there an outcry? Why is Joe Walsh the only Republican running against him? Why don’t Republicans care anymore that there is an American asset of Vladamir Putin running the country?”

