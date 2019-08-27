Sanders: China Has ‘Made More Progress’ Addressing Extreme Poverty Than Anyone Else – Sadly, They’re ‘More Authoritarian’

During an interview with the Hill released on Tuesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that it is unfortunate that China is moving in a “more authoritarian” direction, but “they have made more progress in addressing extreme poverty than any country in the history of civilization.”

Sanders said, “I think China is a country that is moving, unfortunately, in a more authoritarian way, in a number of directions. We would have hoped that they would move toward a democratic –more democratic form of government. They’re moving in the opposite direction. And they are a country that vigorously protects their own interests, but what we have to say about China, in fairness to China and its leadership, is, if I’m not mistaken, they have made more progress in addressing extreme poverty than any country in the history of civilization.”

Sanders also stated that the U.S. should do everything it can to prevent China’s government from denying people in Hong Kong their rights.

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett