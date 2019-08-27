Scaramucci: Trump in ‘Full-Blown Insanity,’ 25th Amendment Should Be Invoked

Tuesday on Bill Press’ podcast, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said President Donald Trump should be removed form office with the 25th Amendment because he is in “full-blown insanity.”

When asked if Cabinet officials should invoke the 25th Amendment, Scaramucci said, “A thousand percent. I don’t understand how elected public servants of the longest-standing Republican democracy in existing world history, a 243-year-old Republican democracy could have this sort of full-blown insanity on display and not act.”

He added, “It has to really make you worry about the state of the country and the overall cowardice of leadership.”

