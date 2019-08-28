Biden: ‘We Can’t Just Campaign to Beat Donald Trump’

While speaking in South Carolina on Wednesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden predicted that if the economy continues to decline, President Trump’s behavior will become worse and stated that “we can’t just campaign to beat Donald Trump.”

Biden said, “The fact of the matter is, I think we’re going to see his — all his worst instincts come out, both internationally and nationally, if the economy does in fact continue to slide. I think you’re going to see more attacks on immigrants, inflame racial division, tear the nation apart, and we — so, we can’t just campaign to beat Donald Trump.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett