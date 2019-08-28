GOP Rep. Byrne: ‘The People of Israel Really Love Donald Trump’

Tuesday during an appearance Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Tuesday, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL), a candidate for Alabama U.S. Senate up in 2020, reflected on a recent visit to Israel and how the bond between Israel and the United States under President Donald Trump has strengthened.

Byrne, who was part of a trip with a focus on getting Israelis and Palestinians to work together in business, discussed the U.S.-Israeli relationship, which he said went beyond just the Middle East and included cooperation on missile defense.

“The people of Israel really love Donald Trump,” Byrne said. “Of course, we met with Prime Minister Netanyahu, and he is a big fan, as you know. You know, it wasn’t just moving our embassy, which is something that many administrations had promised. But we’ve recognized their sovereignty over the Golan Heights, for example. It’s a big point for them. We’ve provided them substantial military assistance. We cooperate with them and them with us on missile defense programs. There’s a host of things we’re doing with them that are critical to their security. But you know what? It is in our interest as well, not just in the Middle East but as we work on these missile defense programs how we’re working with one another to defend one another.”

