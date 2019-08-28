WH’s Gidley: ‘Flat Out Lie’ Trump Is Diverting Recovery Funds to Fight Immigration

Wednesday, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley denied reports and narratives pushed by Democrats that President Donald Trump is pulling money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund to put toward immigration enforcement efforts.

Gidley said that claim is “a flat out lie,” calling it “problematic” that media and Democrats are intentionally misrepresenting what Trump is doing.

“The Democrats know that this money isn’t being diverted from anything that can be used for recovery efforts or preparedness efforts,” Gidley told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.”

“They know that, so this is a flat out lie,” he added. “And if the media is reporting it and continues to do so this way, they either haven’t gotten to the conclusion of the fact that this pot of money can’t be used for recovery efforts or they know it, and they are misreporting it, misrepresenting it intentionally. That obviously is problematic. This president has given billions of dollars to Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas, South Carolina. Anywhere that’s faced one of these damaging storms, he wants the American people to be back on their feet, and that’s why he does it.”

