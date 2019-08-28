Rep. Al Green: Trump’s Promised Pardons an ‘Impeachable Offense’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Al Green (D-TX) impeachment of President Donald Trump over a Washington Post report that President Trump has told officials he will issue pardons if government employees have to break laws to get the border wall done.

When asked if the pardon offer is impeachable, Green said, “Yes, it does constitute an impeachable offense.”

He continued, “He is willing to do whatever he thinks he can to satiate his base. He has promised them wall. He will deliver a wall by any means possible.”

He added, “He is encouraging the breaking of the law and a president can’t do this.”

