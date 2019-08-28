Rick Tyler: The GOP ‘Is Gone, Dead and Buried’ — ‘Probably Never Coming Back’

MSNBC contributor Rick Tyler on Wednesday announced the death of the Republican Party under President Donald Trump.

Tyler argued on “Morning Joe” that the GOP is “dead and buried” and “probably never coming back.”

“You know, on issue after issue after issue, the Republican Party — what it used to say it stood for, it doesn’t stand for those things anymore,” Tyler said, noting the policies under Trump are not conservative policies. “The Republican Party, as far as I can tell, is gone, dead and buried, and it’s probably never coming back.”

He continued, “In the history of the Republican Party … many things have changed over the years, but it started as an abolitionist party, a freedom party, six of the nine planks of the original Republican Party were civil rights planks and the Republican Party was the civil rights party for its first hundred years. And it just somehow lost its way, and it’s just tragic that it would end in this way.”

Tyler went on to say the Democratic Party does not have “an ideological competitive party” right now.

