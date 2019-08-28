Scarborough: Trump Has ‘Made America Far Less Safe’ Because of His Love Letters with Kim Jong-un

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough criticized President Donald Trump for his relationship with North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un.

Scarborough said Trump’s “love letters” to Kim Jong-un could end up being the president’s “most lasting legacy,” emphasizing the danger he has now put the United States in because of them.

“It’s not a stretch to say that Donald Trump’s most lasting legacy may well be writing what he calls love letters to a dictator in North Korea, who during his presidency, is going to develop the ability to deliver nuclear weapons to Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Seattle, Los Angeles — you name it, name the states, name the cities — that’s going to be Donald Trump’s legacy,” Scarborough remarked.

“He’s being made a fool of every day by the leader of North Korea and he can’t admit it,” he continued. “So, he’d rather just keep being made a fool of instead of admitting that he was disastrously wrong and that he’s made America far less safe because of his quote love letters with Kim Jong-un.”

