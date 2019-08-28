Stacey Abrams: ‘Of Course I Would Love’ the Opportunity to Be Vice President

Tuesday on the “Joe Madison Show,” Fair Fight Action Chair and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said she would “love” the opportunity to be the 2020 vice-presidential candidate.

When Madison asked if she would be interested in being a running mate for the eventual 2020 Democratic nominee, Abrams said, “If the question is would I like the job I’m not going to be coy and say no. Of course, I would love that opportunity.”

