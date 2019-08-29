CNN’s Stelter: We All See Trump’s ‘Mental Instability’ — ‘Right in Front of Our Eyes’

Wednesday on CNN’s “Tonight,” network host Brian Stelter said Americans could see President Donald Trump’s “mental instability” though his tweets and statements.

Stelter said “When you have the president saying fake news all the time talking about real reporting when you have a president who can’t even stand seeing a Democrat on Fox News, it does bring up his mental instability in a way that is uncomfortable but really important to talk about. It’s something that everyone sees happening —”

Lemon asked, “Mental instability? What do you mean by that?”

Stelter said, “Mental instability. We all see it. We all see the tweets. We all see the statements. It’s something going on right in front of our eyes. The Fox hosts who love him will never talk about this, but everyone else sees it happening.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN