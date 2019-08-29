Dem Rep. Soto: ‘There Will Be Lawsuits’ if Military Aid to Ukraine Is Blocked

On Thursday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Representative Darren Soto (D-FL) vowed that if President Trump blocks $250 million in military aid to Ukraine, Congress will respond with lawsuits and by using the budget for leverage.

Soto stated, “There will be lawsuits. We’ll also use the budget for leverage. We’re facing a similar situation with the foreign aid to Central America. When that was cut, we saw this refugee crisis start at the border, with areas like Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador gripped in bloody battles with cartels. We know that foreign aid helps stabilize these regions or provides buffers to regions like Europe with our investment in Ukraine. And it also says to our allies that you can’t trust the word of the United States.”

