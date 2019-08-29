FNC’s Cavuto Slams Trump Attacks on Fox News — ‘It’s Called Being Fair and Balanced, Mr. President’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” Cavuto’s monologue clapped back at President Donald Trump criticizing Fox News on Twitter.

Cavuto said, “I think the president watches Fox. I also think he’s getting sick of Fox, which is weird because I think he gets pretty fair coverage on Fox. But the president making clear that to fact-check him is to be all but dead to him and a legion of supporters, who let me know in no uncertain terms that I am either with him totally or a never-Trumper bully.”

He continued, “First of all, Mr. President, we don’t work for you. I don’t work for you. My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you, just cover you — call balls and strikes. Our job is to keep score, not settle scores. In my case, to report the economic numbers when they’re good and when they’re bad, both when the markets are soaring and when they’re tumbling, when trade talks are looking like they’re coming together and when they are looking like falling apart. It’s called being fair and balanced, Mr. President.”

He added, “You’re entitled to your point of view, Mr. President. But you’re not entitled to your own set of facts.”

