GOP Sen. Kennedy: Comey ‘a Meathead,’ ‘Political Hack’ Who Hurt the FBI ‘Badly’

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) slammed former FBI Director Jim Comey in the wake of the Department of Justice’s inspector general report saying Comey broke bureau policy by leaking several memos with classified information.

Kennedy called Comey a “meathead” and a “political hack” who hurt the FBI by acting on his personal beliefs.

“He hurt the FBI badly,” Kennedy told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.”

“Do FBI agents and FBI directors have political beliefs? Sure they do, but they’re not supposed to act on them. The FBI should not be a political body. And Mr. Comey acted like a political operative while he was FBI director and every day since, and it’s just sleazy.”

