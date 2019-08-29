Pompeo: ‘Israel Can Certainly Count on the United States of America’

Thursday during an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s radio program, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged the U.S. government’s support for Israel when it comes to dealing with a threat from Iran and other adversaries, including from within the United Nations.

“Look, we’ve been very clear about a couple of things that you just referred to,” he said. “First, with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran, we flipped the U.S. policy there. The previous administration guaranteed Iran a path to nuclear weapons systems, allowed them to foment terror, and allowed their missile system to run amok. President Trump has directed that we do just the opposite – to deny them the resources to create risks not only for the United States and its citizens but for Israel as well.”

“And we’ve been successful with that,” Pompeo continued. “And we’ve also been incredibly supportive. Each time Israel has been forced to take actions to defend itself, the United States has made it very clear that that country has not only the right but the duty to protect its own people. And we are always supportive of their efforts to do that. And with respect to ensuring that Israel is treated fairly at the United Nations, Israel can certainly count on the United States of America.”

Pompeo was also asked if the United States was at the ready to supply ammunition to Israel if it were attacked and needed.

“We’re constantly in conversations about that, making sure that we collectively have defense systems capabilities that are appropriate for their needs,” Pompeo replied. “I have every confidence this president who moved our embassy and who made clear Israel’s rights in the Golan Heights will do all that is necessary to ensure that our great partner in Israel will be protected.”

