Tim Ryan: ‘Some of the Lead Candidates Have Taken Positions That Will Lose 48 States’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” 2020 presidential candidate Representative Tim Ryan (D-OH) stated that some of the top candidates in the 2020 Democratic field “have taken positions that will lose 48 states,” and specifically cited free health care for illegal immigrants, decriminalizing border crossings, and abolishing private health insurance.

Ryan said, “I think some of the lead candidates have taken positions that will lose 48 states, and I’m trying to figure out what the two are we’re going to win. I mean, if you’re talking about free health care for undocumented workers, and the average person in some of these states that we have to win are busting their rear end to provide health care for their own families and paying a lot of money for it. I think decriminalizing at the border is a mistake. If you want to come into the country, you’ve got to ring the doorbell and it should be a crime to just try to walk into the United States. I think the single-payer idea of telling people they can’t have their private health insurance, you’re going to go to all these union people in the industrial Midwest and tell them they’ve negotiated away wages to get really good health care, and you’re going to tell them we’re going to take that health care from you because we’ve got a better idea in Washington, DC? I think that’s a mistake.”

