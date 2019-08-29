A suspected gang member in a white BMW allegedly gunned down his rival in a drive-by shooting in Queens, according to a video of the incident.

The video footage, obtained by the New York Post, showed the white BMW drive up next to a Dodge Charger in the Laurelton neighborhood of Queens near Springfield Boulevard and 140th Avenue around 4 p.m. on Monday.

The BMW then slows down until its rear window is in line with the Charger.

The passenger window is rolled down, and a silver handgun can be seen through the opening, according to the video. Suddenly, several rounds coming from the front passenger side of the BMW can be seen hitting the front passenger window of the Charger.

David Hutchinson, 21, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. EMTs rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police sources say the shooting is related to gang violence.

This is the second gang-related shooting within a matter of hours in Queens that resulted in deaths. Two men sitting in a car in the Rosedale neighborhood of Queens were gunned down on Monday night after being shot multiple times, WPIX reported.

Police identified the victims on Thursday as Antoine Folkes, 23, and Marcellus Shields, 22.

A description of the shooters in both incidents has not yet been made available.