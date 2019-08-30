CNN’s Joe Lockhart: Trump Views White People as More ‘Important’ Than Everyone Else

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” network political analyst and former Clinton White House press secretary Joe Lockhart accused President Donald Trump of thinking white people were more “important” than people of color.

During a discussion of Hurricane Dorian heading towards Florida instead of Puerto Rico, Lockhart said, “There’s no doubt that the president doesn’t view Puerto Rico as part of the United States. He doesn’t view people who didn’t vote for him as important. And he doesn’t view people who aren’t white as important as everyone else. That’s just — it’s that simple. We don’t need any more examples of how he views the world, and that’s unfortunate.”

