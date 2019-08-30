Dem Rep. Gallego: I Think Mattis ‘Wants to Have It Both Ways’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) reacted to former Defense Secretary James Mattis’ statements about President Trump by stating that Mattis can decide what he says for himself, but that Mattis “wants to have it both ways where he gets to say what he likes to say about the president, but not take criticism for actually speaking out against the president.”

Gallego said, “Well, he can make his own decisions. I think, unfortunately, he wants to have it both ways where he gets to say what he likes to say about the president, but not take criticism for actually speaking out against the president.”

