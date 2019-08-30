Menendez: Trump ‘Either Spineless’ Towards Putin or ‘Infatuated with’ Him

On Friday’s “MSNBC Live,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Robert Menendez (D-NJ) reacted to President Trump considering blocking military aid to Ukraine by stating President Trump is “spineless as it relates to standing up to Putin, or he’s infatuated with his authoritarian figure in Putin.”

Menendez said, “There’s no good policy reason. This isn’t about money. We gave a record amount of money to the administration in this past deal. So, either the president is somehow compromised, he is either spineless as it relates to standing up to Putin, or he’s infatuated with his authoritarian figure in Putin.”

