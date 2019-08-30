Rep. Cohen: ‘We Need to Just Impeach’ — Trump Is Violating Emoluments Clause

Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) said impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump need to begin.

While discussing Congress working on getting witnesses, Cohen said, “We know what they are going to say because it’s in the Mueller report and those facts are that the president obstructed justice. There’s no question on the Emoluments Clause every time he takes in dollars from foreign governments at Trump hotels or Trump Towers. And now he’s so blatant he wants foreign governments to pay him at the Doral. This has just gone too far.”

“We need to just impeach the guy,” Cohen added, “the Constitution has been violated.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN