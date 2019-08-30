Trump Campaign Spox: There’s ‘a Problem with Joe Biden’ – ‘These Are Not Gaffes’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Trump campaign Director of Strategic Communications Marc Lotter reacted to several recent statements by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden by stating that “these are not gaffes. It is a problem with Joe Biden.”

Lotter said, “I know a lot of people say these are gaffes, but it’s clearly a problem with Joe Biden. I mean, he gets about every detail wrong in a couple of minutes about this war story. He can’t remember who the prime minister of the United Kingdom is. He couldn’t remember what state he was in a couple of weeks ago. I mean, these are not gaffes. It is a problem with Joe Biden.”

