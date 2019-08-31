Dem Rep. Quigley: It’s Impeachable if Trump Holds G7 at Doral

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends with Alex Witt,” Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL) stated that if President Trump opts to host next year’s G7 conference at Trump National Doral Miami, it would hurt America’s image in the world and would be “one in a long series of impeachable offenses.”

Host Alex Witt asked, “And should the president end up hosting the G7 at his Doral golf course, is that an impeachable offense?”

Quigley answered, “I think it’s one in a long series of impeachable offenses. It’s also something that hurts our image across the world.”

