GOP Sen. Kennedy: ‘Very Apt’ to Call Comey ‘Hurricane Comey’ – ‘Left Destruction in His Wake’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said former FBI Director James Comey has a “breathtaking” degree of arrogance and the Wall Street Journal was accurate to dub him “Hurricane Comey” because he “left destruction in his wake.”

Kennedy said, “The Wall Street Journal called Mr. Comey ‘Hurricane Comey,’ and I think that’s a very apt description. He left destruction in his wake. His major character defect…is his breathtaking arrogance. I mean, the man could strut sitting down. The laws he violated, the rules he violated were specifically designed to protect our country from people like him.”

