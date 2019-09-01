Beto O’Rourke on Mass Shootings: ‘This Is F-cked Up’

[ADULT LANGUAGE WARNING]

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said mass shootings are “fucked up.”

O’Rourke said, “The rhetoric that we’ve used, the thoughts and prayers you just referred to, it has done nothing to stop the epidemic of gun violence.”

He continued, “We are averaging about 300 mass shootings a year. No other country comes close so yes this is fucked up. If we don’t call it out for what it is, if we don’t act decisively, then we will continue this have this kind of bloodshed in America.”

He added, “I cannot accept that. And so we’re going to speak as defiantly and as strongly as we can, but we’re also going to take action. Universal background checks, red flag laws, and ending the sales of weapons of war and buying those AK-47s and AR-15s back so they cannot be used against our fellow Americans.”

