CNN’s Stelter: Trump Only Wants ‘Sycophants’ on Fox News Because of His ‘Insecurity’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” host Brian Stelter accused President Donald Trump of only wanting “sycophants” on Fox News because he is insecure.

Stelter said, “I think his bursts of anti media messages lately against Fox and Axios, the Post and CNN reflect insecurity. With the reelection campaign on his mind he doesn’t want voters to know about the messy reality of life in the Trump White House. He hates the leaks and he really hates when people especially on Fox cover his Democratic rival so he lashes out.”

He continued, “Trump wants sycophants on the air, not reporters. And certainly not DNC spokespeople. Trump lashes out when he sees reporters on Fox.”

He added, “Trump wants absolute loyalty. Maybe he thinks he needs it to win reelection.”

