GOP Sen. Toomey: Trump’s ‘Trade War’ Is a ‘Threat’ to Economy

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) called President Donald Trump’s “trade war” with China a threat to the “strength and that growth” of America’s economy.

Toomey said, “We’re starting from a very strong economy right now you know record low unemployment, accelerating wage gains. We got a great economy, but I do think that the uncertainty caused by volatile tariff situation and this developing trade war could jeopardize that strength and that growth. And that is— I think that’s a legitimate concern.”

He continued, “The uncertainty we have and the tariffs I think they’re a threat to growth.”

He added, “What we have seen so far is retaliatory tariffs, we haven’t seen a change in Chinese behavior. It looked like some months ago we were close to a really significant deal the Chinese seemed to have walked away. So, I don’t think we’ll know until we actually have an agreement.”

