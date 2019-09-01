Julian Castro on 2020: I Can Win Florida, Arizona and Texas

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro argued he could beat President Donald Trump in a 2020 presidential match-up by winning Florida, Arizona and Texas.

Castro said, “I believe that I can reassemble the Obama coalition and then supercharge that so that we can go back and win Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and then also get the 29 electoral votes of Florida, the 11 electoral votes of Arizona and I believe even the 38 electoral votes of Texas. I’ll just say, Chuck, the other day I was in Iowa. I met a young woman who said that she was going to turn 18 before the Iowa caucus. She said I’m excited to get registered to vote and to go and caucus for you. Those are the kinds of things that I’m hearing out there among young people. If we’re going to win this election, we’re going to have to get young people involved and get people off the sidelines.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN