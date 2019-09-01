Julián Castro: Trump’s ‘Biggest Lies’ Have Been on Gun Control

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro reacted to Saturday’s mass shooting in Odessa, TX with an attack on President Donald Trump.

Castro said, “You were talking about gaffes and lies, the biggest lies that the president has told include that he would do something about universal background checks. He said that twice after Parkland and then after El Paso and Dayton. He’s gone back on his word. Those are the biggest things that count for this president.”

