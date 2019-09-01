MSNBC’s Reid: GOP’s Obedience to Gun Dealers Making Americans Feel ‘Constantly Terrified’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid called the Republican Party who “beholden and obedient to the gun dealers,” and said that was not causing Americans to feel “constantly terrified.”

Reid said, “America is a nation that is full of guns and where one political party is beholden and obedient to the gun dealers. But we do not have to be. At some point we have to decide, which we love more: the guns or our lives. The guns or our freedom to be in public or in school or at church or at a synagogue or at a mosque without feeling constantly terrified. The guns or our kids? We don’t have to keep living like this.”

