Pete Buttigieg: Trump’s Behavior Has Become ‘Criminal’

This weekend during an interview KTLA 5’s John Fenoglio, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg said President Donald Trump’s behavior had become “criminal.”

When asked about reports that Trump told officials he would pardon them if they broke the law to build the border wall, Buttigieg said, “This is criminal. To encourage someone to commit a crime and say it will be ok because you will pardon them is that really what this has come to? Is that how naked the criminal behavior of this presidency has become?”

