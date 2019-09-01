Rick Scott on Trump’s Puerto Rico Tweets: ‘I Wish There Wasn’t Rhetoric Like There Is’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) urged President Donald Trump to tone down his rhetoric on Puerto Rico.

Partial transcript as follows:

BASH: Hurricane Dorian, as it seemed to be approaching Puerto Rico this week, President Trump went on Twitter and called Puerto Rico one of the most corrupt places on Earth. That of course came just weeks after he tweeted that Congress, quote, ‘foolishly gave hurricane relief money to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.’ When you think about the American citizens who live in Puerto Rico, not to mention the Puerto Ricans who moved to your state after hurricane Maria, do you think the president and Congress has your back?

SCOTT: I know Congress does. I worked hard to get funding for them and safeguards. They have a new governor, I’ve spoken to her quite a few times before the storm, and the speaker of the house and the Senate president, I have good recipients there. I’m going to do everything I can. I wish there wasn’t rhetoric like there is. And it’s a new day. We have a new governor. So let’s figure out how to work together.

BASH: So you wish the president would not tweet and make statements like this about Puerto Rico?

SCOTT: Look, I know that he has a disagreement with the mayor of San Juan. I actually have never met her. But, you know, I talk to politicians over there, I worked hard to put in safeguards to make sure money wasn’t wasted. They all are supportive of that. I’m going to continue to work with them.