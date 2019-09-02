Biden: ‘Disgraceful’ Trump Has No ‘Intestinal Fortitude’ to Deal with Gun Control

Monday on MSNBC, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden called out President Donald Trump for having no “intestinal fortitude” to deal with the issue of gun control.

Biden said, “Having assault weapons on the street and magazines carrying multiple bullets is irrational. There is no need for it and your Second Amendment rights are in no way violated.”

He added, “The president has no intestinal fortitude to deal with this. He knows better. His instinct was to say ‘Yeah we are going to do something about guns.’ What has he doing? This is disgraceful. Come on. This is disgraceful whats happening.”

