Buttigieg: ‘Apparently,’ Trump’s ‘Idea of Dealing with the Emergency Is to Go Golfing’

While speaking to reporters on Monday, 2020 presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) criticized President Trump for golfing as Hurricane Dorian bears down on the United States by stating that it seems President Trump’s “idea of dealing with the emergency is to go golfing.”

Buttigieg said, “As I recall, the president said he was remaining in the U.S. to deal with the emergency. Apparently, his idea of dealing with the emergency is to go golfing.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett