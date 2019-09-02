Gingrich: Obama, Loretta Lynch Knew FBI Was Spying on Trump Campaign

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich argued that it is not “conceivable” for neither former President Barack Obama nor his Attorney General Loretta Lynch to not know the FBI was spying on the Donald Trump campaign.

Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis after the recent release of the Department of Justice’s inspector general report that it is “clear” the fix was in and those involved will not be prosecuted.

“With everything we’re learning from the inspector general‘s report, how is it conceivable that the attorney general and the president didn’t know about it?” asked Gingrich. “So, part 1 is to go back and look at 2015, 2016, and ask, given what a hands-on and dynamic president that Barack Obama was, do you really believe all these things happened and the attorney general and the president didn’t know it?”

He continued, “Part 2 … there’s a story that the woman who tried to bribe her son into a university, that she and her husband got caught, that they’re now facing 40 years in jail. Now, how can we not prosecute Comey? How can we not prosecute McCabe? How can we say that they’ve done all the terrible things that the inspector general said they did, but they’re somehow above the law? People are not going to have any faith in the system until people who are guilty are prosecuted and are treated like everybody else. People are not going to have any faith in the system. … It’s clear that no matter how bad they were, the fix is in and they’re not going to be prosecuted.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent