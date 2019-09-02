Klobuchar: McConnell Must Explain to Americans Why He Won’t Let the Senate Vote on Background Checks

Monday on PBS’s “NewsHour,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was shown speaking to reporters about gun control.

On a universal background check bill, Klobuchar said, “Mitch McConnell is going to have to decide what side he’s on. So he’s going to have to explain to the people of this country why he wouldn’t let that bill that just passed the House come up for a vote.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN