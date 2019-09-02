Mattis: ‘It Was Completely My Decision to Leave’

Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Monday discussed his departure during his first live interview since resigning.

Mattis told CBS’s “This Morning” that he was not forced out as many speculated, adding it was “completely” his decision to leave because he felt like President Donald Trump needed a different person as Secretary of Defense.

“It was completely my decision to leave,” Mattis stated, citing a “good relationship” with the president.

“The president knew everything I was doing and I understood what the president wanted done,” he continued. “There just came a point where I thought he needed a different Secretary of Defense.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent