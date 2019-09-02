TX Lt. Gov Patrick: The NRA ‘Needs to Get Behind’ Trump on Private Sales Between Strangers

During an interview with the Fox News Channel on Monday, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick (R) stated that a “strong look” should be taken at preventing people who have failed background checks from getting a gun and stated that private purchases between strangers are “a real loophole in the law, and I think the NRA needs to get behind the president on that issue and really address that issue.”

Patrick said, “I think one of the things, Jon, we have to do in this country is, take a strong look at this ability for people to buy a weapon when they’ve been turned down by a background check. … I believe, as a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, we should protect that family transfer or family sale. But any stranger-to-stranger, however — we don’t know how this person got their gun, but we do know that that’s a real loophole in the law, and I think the NRA needs to get behind the president on that issue and really address that issue. Because I’m a gun owner, I’m never going to sell my gun to someone I don’t know that — do they have a criminal record, are they a danger to other people, are they ready to commit evil? There’s no need for that.”

He added, “I don’t think we should have strangers selling to strangers, and that’s a loophole we can close.”

