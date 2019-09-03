Cory Booker: Gun Licenses ‘Common-Sense’ Restriction on the Second Amendment

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said gun licenses were “common-sense restrictions” on the Second Amendment.

Booker said, “When we came out on this, a number of people in the Democratic field took potshots at me calling for licensing. It is something that works. It is evidence-based. Connecticut did it. Shootings dropped 45%. Suicides dropped 15%. Someone needs a license to drive a car shouldn’t you be licensed to own and buy a firearm?”

He added, “We have restrictions on our First Amendment rights. Common sense restrictions like this law-abiding citizens have nothing to worry about purchasing a gun. This will dramatically stop the ability for people who want to do horrendous things to get weapons.”

